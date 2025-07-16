Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Center awards Carollo design contract

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has selected Carollo Engineers to lead the comprehensive Site Master Plan finalization and detailed design of Phase 4 upgrades at the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Center (CVWPCC) in British Columbia. Originally constructed in the early 1980s with a projected 50-year operating life, the facility requires upgrades to maintain reliable service and increase capacity to support regional population growth.

The CVWPCC currently serves approximately 50,000 residents across the Town of Comox, the City of Courtenay, Department of National Defence facilities, and K’ómoks First Nation communities. The facility provides secondary treatment through an activated sludge process to meet the regulatory discharge requirements.

Planning for these upgrades began with a 2016 capacity study that evaluated the facility’s future requirements. This was followed by an extensive liquid waste management planning process that commenced in 2018, which included comprehensive technical assessments and public engagement. This process selected a treatment approach focusing on secondary treatment with disinfection of wastewater flows, while maintaining flexibility for potential resource recovery opportunities. A 2023 value management review then identified options to optimize the existing treatment processes to increase the performance of the existing infrastructure and help reduce capital costs over the next five decades.

Phase 4 upgrades prioritize improvements to the headworks facility, tertiary treatment processes, and complete overhaul of CVWPCC’s original electrical infrastructure, along with staff facility improvements and retrofits to the equalization basin.

“We’re honored to partner with the CVRD on this important project,” said Carollo Principal in Charge Trevor Dykstra in a press release. “Our team is committed to developing an innovative, cost-effective solution that maximizes existing facilities while preparing for future requirements. Through process optimization and thoughtfully planning for expansion, we aim to help the CVRD maintain high treatment standards while managing infrastructure investments responsibly.”

Carollo’s team will work closely with the CVRD to confirm the detailed approach, including phasing for additional treatment technologies, helping the facility adapt to evolving environmental standards and community needs. The plan will provide a roadmap for systematic upgrades that align with the community’s growth while maintaining fiscal responsibility.