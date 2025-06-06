Montana Congressman requests federal funding for water projects

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke announced that he requested federal funding for 15 projects in Western Montana to improve infrastructure, economic development, and law enforcement capabilities. The requests were submitted to the House Appropriations Committee of which he is a member.

“Rural America’s infrastructure needs have been ignored for too long, as a member of the Appropriations Committee I can ensure our tax dollars are spent on projects that directly support our communities,” said Congressman Zinke in a press release. “With the help of county commissioners, mayors, and sheriffs, we’ve identified and nominated strong, shovel-ready projects that reflect real community needs and deliver the highest return to Montana taxpayers. These investments will support our law enforcement, expand access to clean water, repair failing infrastructure, and spur economic growth across Western Montana. This is about building a stronger Montana by making sure our families have access to housing, clean water, and safe streets for generations to come.”

The submissions were made through the U.S. House of Representatives Community Project Funding program, which allows Congress to direct appropriations from specific grant accounts to eligible projects. All projects must meet the published grant requirements and pass a series of legislative hurdles. Every project must be approved by the House Appropriations Committee, the full House of Representatives and be included in the joint funding package approved by the House and Senate and signed by the President. In Fiscal Year 2024, Zinke successfully secured $35 million in funding for Western Montana.

Proposed water projects

Granite County, $5,000,000 - Clean Water Infrastructure Project “Phase 1”

Provide a funding level of $5,000,000 for the town of Phillipsburg, Montana, located at 104 South Sansome St. Philipsburg, MT 59858, to construct a new water transmission line. The town of Phillipsburg derives over 82% of its municipal water supply from the Fred Burr Reservoir, a high mountain lake located approximately 7 miles from the town. The dependability of the Fred Burr supply hinges on the reliability of the 7-mile-long transmission main that connects the lake to the town. The transmission line recently experienced a catastrophic failure. The pipeline traverses through rugged, forested, mountainous terrain at high elevations. Replacement of this transmission line is critical for the community to ensure clean and plentiful drinking water.

Missoula County, $1,400,000 - Lolo Wastewater Treatment Plant

The community of Lolo is deficient in the water supply requirements for having the largest well out of service and meeting the max day water demand for the system. The community currently operates a public water supply system through an RSID and requires an upgrade to Well No. 1 and Well No. 2, to increase the water supply for the community. The water rights exist, and the wells can easily be upgraded to increase their capacity. The project was bid last year, and the community didn’t have enough money to award the bid. The benefit is that the project is shovel-ready and already approved by DEQ to move forward as soon as funds are available for the community to use. The community is concerned about having enough water for the citizens, but particularly concerned during the summer months when the fire season is imminent. The lack of redundancy for the water system is a great concern for the community and upgrading these two wells would provide that necessary capacity and surety.

Missoula County, $21,134,250 - Seeley Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant

The largest employer in Seeley Lake and one of the largest in Missoula County announced it was closing after 75 years in business citing it was "crippled" by labor shortages driven by a lack of affordable housing, inflation, and lumber prices. The mill employed roughly 250 employees. The town of Seeley Lake is very rural and unable to build additional housing because it does not have a municipal water system to support additional housing and the existing septic system is at capacity and contaminating the groundwater. Building a water system will allow developers to invest in affordable workforce housing to support reopening the mill and growing jobs and economic activity in the region.

Mineral County, $1,000,000 - Alberton Water Tower

Currently, the storage volume for Alberton is inadequate. The proposed Water Storage Improvements Projects will add 200,000 gallons of drinking water storage in order to provide adequate water volume to satisfy maximum day demands and also to deliver sufficient fire flow/volume. The Town is implementing a major improvements project to its distribution system in ’24-’25 and the storage tank project is the next highest priority project according to the Town’s 2020 Preliminary Engineering Report.

Ravalli County, $10,000,000 - Wastewater Treatment Plant

Ravalli county is currently one of the most rapidly developing counties in Montana and one of the greatest in need of affordable housing. One of the greatest barriers to that is the lack of water and sewage treatment capacity. Ravalli county until recently has been forced to send its raw sewage by truck to Missoula county for disposal and treatment. Recently this arrangement was terminated due to Missoula counties own issues with sewage treatment capacity. Currently all sewage pumped from septic tanks in Ravalli county is being deposed of on National Forest lands. This is a concern both environmentally and economically due to the capacity barriers this creates. Septic seepage levels are reaching a dangerous level and because of this the county is limited in new septic permits it can issue to build new homes and dwellings. This new facility if funded would protect drinking water, ease capacity restrictions inhibiting development, and protect environmental quality by keeping septic seepage and human waste out of critical groundwater siphons and the Bitterroot river.

The full list of proposed projects can be found here.