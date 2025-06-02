University of Hawai’i launches fast-track wastewater training

The state of Hawai'i has more than 88,000 cesspools leaching millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into the environment every day. A new certificate program at Hawaiʻi Community College and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College aims to tackle the issue head-on by building a much-needed workforce.

The Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate trains students to enter the wastewater industry in just one year. It includes 23 credits of coursework in wastewater systems, design, construction and sustainability. Students also complete an internship to get hands-on experience.

“Statewide, approximately two to four cesspools are replaced each week; in order to meet the 2050 deadlines, we need to replace about 50 per week,” said Charlotte Cheek, project coordinator for the new UH program, in a press release. “The wastewater industry lacks the workforce to properly address the issue and there is a high demand for skilled wastewater technicians.”

Stipends for students

The certificate launched at UH Maui College in fall 2024. The first group will graduate in summer 2025. Hawaiʻi CC will begin offering the program this fall.

Teje Roy, a graduate of UH Maui College, returned in 2024 to join the pilot cohort.

“I really enjoyed that my classmates come from different educational backgrounds,” said Roy in a press release. “We’re all inspired to tackle this huge issue together.”

The certificate is supported by the Workforce for Water grant. Students receive a $500 stipend after completion, and financial aid may cover up to 100% of tuition.

The program aligns with the UH System’s strategic plan that aims to strengthen workforce development across the state.