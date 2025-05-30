Public health advisory issued for wastewater overflow in Leawood, Kansas

In collaboration with Johnson County Wastewater (JCW), the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) announced on May 29, 2025, that it has issued a public health advisory to residents and businesses near the Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility at 10701 Lee Blvd. in Leawood, Kansas due to an overflow into the nearby creek.

The overflow was identified the morning of May 29 around 9:15 a.m. and has been resolved. It was caused by an operational failure during routine maintenance. JCW’s water quality lab team is testing the creek water downstream from the facility. Crews are working to clean up the area to prevent further contamination.

Out of an abundance of caution, due to a potential risk of E. coli exposure, JCDHE advises individuals to have no contact with the water in the creek until further notice. Residents are also advised to keep their pets from making contact with standing water in the affected areas. This does not represent any impact/implications to the public water system (i.e. tap water).

JCW will post signage in this area, is monitoring this location and conducting water quality tests to determine when this notice can be lifted. An update will be sent once this notice is lifted.