AIS awarded $1.84 million contract for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., has been awarded a $1.84 million contract by the city of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to upgrade critical infrastructure at its Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWWTP). This contract adds to AIS’s growing list of projects across the municipal and industrial sectors.

Under Contract No. 2023-33-01, titled Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant South Primary Clarifier Upgrades Project, the company will replace process mechanical and electrical systems, rehabilitate clarifier structures, and modernize control systems for four primary clarifiers in the South Train of the City’s AWWTP. The project is scheduled to be completed within one year of commencement during the City’s 2025–2026 fiscal year.

“This new contract is another strong win for AIS,” said Saagar Govil, chairman and CEO of Cemtrex, in a press release. “We’re continuing to execute in core markets by doing what we do best: tackling complex, high-stakes projects with precision and reliability. Our momentum in public infrastructure is building, and we’re excited to continue growing in these markets.”

The company has expanded its footprint across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and the latest contract secures its position for infrastructure modernization in the wastewater treatment sector.

Across the U.S., aging wastewater infrastructure is under growing strain. Many treatment plants were built decades ago and now operate with outdated systems that fall short of modern standards. The EPA’s latest Clean Watersheds Needs Survey estimates $630 billion in required upgrades over the next 20 years, a 73% increase since 2012, according to an AIS press release.