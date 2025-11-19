Storm-proofing wastewater infrastructure: Strategies to protect coastal cities

Coastal cities across the country face increasing challenges as climate change intensifies the risks of sea level rise, storm surge, and extreme weather events. These environmental threats jeopardize critical wastewater infrastructure, including pump stations and treatment facilities, which are particularly vulnerable to damage and service disruptions amid weather events. Without proactive measures, municipalities are at risk for not only operational failures but also public health and environmental consequences.

When evaluating how to best prepare a city for climate threats, consider lessons from past extreme weather events and evaluate how to apply these lessons to infrastructure challenges. Coastal cities can act now to protect their infrastructure against future risks.

Lessons from Hurricane Michael — building back from vulnerabilities

Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that struck the Florida Panhandle in 2018, was one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. The storm caused widespread devastation in Bay County, Florida, exposing critical weaknesses in wastewater systems. The most significant damage included:

Power outages that rendered pump stations inoperable, leading to service disruptions and sewer overflows.

Flooding that quickly overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities, increasing the risk of contamination.

A lack of backup power solutions, emergency response plans, and flood proofing measures that left utilities scrambling to restore operations.

This experience underscored the urgent need for pre-disaster planning, robust infrastructure design, and proactive investment in preventative measures.

How coastal cities can get ahead of challenges

Proactive planning is essential to safeguarding wastewater infrastructure from climate threats. While each city faces unique challenges, there are several strategies that all coastal utility systems can implement:

Leverage data and technology: Hydraulic modeling and GIS mapping can help utilities analyze long-term risks, predict system performance under extreme conditions, and plan for future demand.

Hydraulic modeling and GIS mapping can help utilities analyze long-term risks, predict system performance under extreme conditions, and plan for future demand. Invest in future solutions: Backup power options, like generators or battery storage, can help maintain operations during outages. Strategic relocation of at-risk infrastructure to protect from climate-related threats. Upgrades to wastewater treatment plants to handle increased stormwater flows and prevent system overloads.



By implementing these strategies, municipalities can strengthen their ability to withstand climate-related disruptions and ensure continued service to their communities.