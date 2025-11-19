Storm-proofing wastewater infrastructure: Strategies to protect coastal cities

Coastal cities across the country face increasing challenges as climate change intensifies the risks of sea level rise, storm surge, and extreme weather events. These environmental threats jeopardize critical wastewater infrastructure, including pump stations and treatment facilities, which are particularly vulnerable to damage and service disruptions amid weather events. Without proactive measures, municipalities are at risk for not only operational failures but also public health and environmental consequences.
When evaluating how to best prepare a city for climate threats, consider lessons from past extreme weather events and evaluate how to apply these lessons to infrastructure challenges. Coastal cities can act now to protect their infrastructure against future risks.
Lessons from Hurricane Michael — building back from vulnerabilities
Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that struck the Florida Panhandle in 2018, was one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. The storm caused widespread devastation in Bay County, Florida, exposing critical weaknesses in wastewater systems. The most significant damage included:
- Power outages that rendered pump stations inoperable, leading to service disruptions and sewer overflows.
- Flooding that quickly overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities, increasing the risk of contamination.
- A lack of backup power solutions, emergency response plans, and flood proofing measures that left utilities scrambling to restore operations.
This experience underscored the urgent need for pre-disaster planning, robust infrastructure design, and proactive investment in preventative measures.
How coastal cities can get ahead of challenges
Proactive planning is essential to safeguarding wastewater infrastructure from climate threats. While each city faces unique challenges, there are several strategies that all coastal utility systems can implement:
- Conduct vulnerability assessments: Many pump stations and treatment plants currently sit in flood-prone areas without adequate protection. Cities must assess their infrastructure and identify high-risk facilities that require upgrades or relocations.
- Leverage data and technology: Hydraulic modeling and GIS mapping can help utilities analyze long-term risks, predict system performance under extreme conditions, and plan for future demand.
- Invest in future solutions:
- Backup power options, like generators or battery storage, can help maintain operations during outages.
- Strategic relocation of at-risk infrastructure to protect from climate-related threats.
- Upgrades to wastewater treatment plants to handle increased stormwater flows and prevent system overloads.
By implementing these strategies, municipalities can strengthen their ability to withstand climate-related disruptions and ensure continued service to their communities.
Relocating Lift Station 16: A model for resilient infrastructure
Barge Design Solutions played a key role in recovery efforts in Bay County and supported the restoration of wastewater services in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
The firm is actively working to address the challenges resulting from climate change and extreme weather through projects like the Lift Station 16 relocation in Panama City, Florida. Lift stations are pump stations that move wastewater from lower to higher elevations, and Lift Station 16 is a prime example of infrastructure at risk — it sits directly on the “beach” of St. Andrews Bay, which was created by years of coastal erosion due to historic storm wave action and is exposed to flooding and storm surge from hurricanes and other extreme weather events. The vulnerabilities exposed by Hurricane Michael directly influenced the decision to relocate the pump station to a more secure location, illustrating the importance of learning from past disasters to build a more resilient future. By proactively addressing these vulnerabilities, the project demonstrates how forward-thinking planning and investment can safeguard critical wastewater systems against future climate threats.
The relocation of Lift Station 16 — an ongoing project expected to be complete in Summer 2026 — will serve to:
- Improve the reliability of transporting raw wastewater from a residential neighborhood to a regional treatment facility, reducing the risk of flooding and storm surge damage.
- Enhance community aesthetics and increase property values by removing wastewater infrastructure from prime beachfront locations.
- Prevent long-term damage from rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and future extreme weather events.
The project provides long-term benefits for both local infrastructure and the community. Moving it inland and above the projected storm surge level reduces maintenance costs, minimizes service disruptions during storms, and enables the use of modern technology to enhance overall reliability.
By investing in the infrastructure today, Panama City is committing to sustainable infrastructure planning. The municipality is leveraging over $25 Million in government grant funds for multiple lift station improvements projects affected by Hurricane Michael and other recent storms. The decision to relocate Lift Station 16 is not only about mitigating the current risks but ensuring long-term operational success. The project serves as a model for other coastal municipalities seeking to balance environmental challenges with infrastructure needs.
Building our future infrastructure
Coastal cities can no longer afford to take a reactive approach to wastewater infrastructure challenges. The risks posed by climate change demand long-term planning and investment in long-term solutions.
As climate threats continue to escalate, municipalities must embrace data- and technology-driven strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure. By prioritizing resilience today, coastal cities can protect their communities, reduce costly emergency repairs, and ensure reliable wastewater services in the long-term.