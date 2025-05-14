Missouri DNR awards $22 million to Warrensburg for wastewater system upgrades

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on May 13, 2025, it has awarded $22 million in financial assistance to the city of Warrensburg for significant upgrades to its wastewater treatment system.

The funding will cover the project’s entire cost, with improvement expected to be completed by October 2026.

The Warrensburg West and East Wastewater Treatment Facilities Improvements project will expand the average daily flow of the city’s facilities to 2 MGD and a peak of 12 MGD. The project will allow the city to meet its projected growth by increasing the wastewater system’s capacity to handle peak flow events. It will also extend the system’s life and efficiency so it can continue serving the city well into the future.

Project funding consists of a $22 million low-interest loan through the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The funding is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $7.7 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“This funding for Warrensburg’s wastewater infrastructure project will help protect water quality and keep utility bills affordable,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources, in a press release. “We are thankful for Governor Kehoe’s continued leadership and support for water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance that a department project manager provides throughout the project.