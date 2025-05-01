San Angelo, Texas, holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new lift station

The City of San Angelo, Texas, invited residents and stakeholders to a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1, 2025, for its new lift station at Lake Nasworthy. The infrastructure project aims to improve wastewater service in the Lake Nasworthy and airport areas, increasing capacity and providing critical support for future development.

The previous sewer system in the Lake Nasworthy area relied upon a single, uncased pipeline that crossed the lake. This system was installed piecemeal over decades without an overall plan.

As a result, it relied upon a complex configuration of 26 lift stations and 106 grinders. The city treats 8 million gallons of wastewater per day. The Nasworthy system produces 500,000 gallons of that total. That means half of the city’s lift stations are dedicated to moving 1/16th of the community’s total wastewater.

The new system includes two cased mains to move wastewater. That provides a failsafe that allows for uninterrupted service should one of the lines fail or require maintenance.

The capacity has been increased from 500,000 gallons to 2.5 MGD and will be adequate to accommodate any development around the lake and at the airport. The infrastructure includes a trunk main that eventually could serve other areas that currently must rely on septic systems. This provides the framework to eventually eliminate six to eight lift stations.

Funding for the project came from the Lake Nasworthy Fund approved by voters in 2019 and by bond funds secured by the City Council. The amount dedicated to this project from the Lake Nasworthy Fund is $11.5 million. Total construction costs for the Lake Nasworthy Wastewater System Improvements project is $31.6 million.

Additionally, the Lake Nasworthy pipeline is approximately 95% complete and scheduled to be commissioned within 60 days.