Balmoral Tanks launches U.S. business and operations facility in Ohio

Balmoral Tanks, producer of digester tanks for anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, announced on April 24, 2025, it is expanding its production capabilities into the United States with the launch if its U.S. business and the opening of its operations facility in northeast Ohio in summer 2025.

This facility will exclusively supply epoxy-coated steel tanks under the effusion brand, which is the company’s proprietary in-house steel panel epoxy coating.

“Over the past 45 years, Balmoral Tanks has established a proven global track record of quality, efficiency and providing outstanding levels of customer service, which we look forward to continuing as we design, manufacture and install AD tanks for our U.S. customers,” said Allan Joyce, president at Balmoral Tanks LLC, in a press release. “With the launch of our U.S. business and the opening of our operations facility in Ohio, we will employ approximately 20 team members as we grow our business in a market we see as having huge potential.”

The Ohio factory is the company’s third operations facility, with additional locations in England and Wales. The company is investing around $2 million into the U.S. facility, making a total of $30 million invested in their tanks business since 2018.

“Producing our epoxy-coated steel tanks in America enables us to cultivate and enhance American customer relationships, reduce logistics costs and meet increasing demand as the U.S. biogas sector continues to grow,” said Paul Tattershall, general manager of Balmoral Tanks’ U.S. business, in a press release. “For our U.S. customers, that means lower shipping costs, faster delivery and decreased risk of transportation delays.”

Anaerobic digestion (AD) is the process by which organic matter, such as animal and food waste, is broken down to produce biogas. This happens in a sealed, oxygen‐free tank called an anaerobic digester.

“Our ‘Made in the U.S.A’ Balmoral-built tanks will be the same high-quality, durable and cost-effective solutions that have been trusted by our domestic and international customers for over four decades, and that they specifically request,” said Joyce in a press release.