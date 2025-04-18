Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility earns Envision Platinum Award

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission’s (SFPUC) announced on April 16, 2025, that its new Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility, now under construction, has earned the Envision Platinum Award, the highest level of recognition from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).



The Envision Platinum Award recognizes projects that demonstrate exceptional environmental, social, and economic benefits. According to the ISI, only three wastewater treatment plants in the United States have earned an Envision Platinum Award, with Treasure Island becoming the second in California.



“I’m proud to see the Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility earn national recognition with the Envision Platinum Award,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie in a press release. “This achievement reflects our city’s strong commitment to sustainability by protecting the bay and providing essential, affordable, and environmentally responsible services. It sets a powerful example of what’s possible through public dedication, bold thinking, and collaboration.”

“This award underscores our commitment to environmental leadership,” said SFPUC General Manager Dennis Herrera in a press release. “This project is delivering San Francisco’s first wastewater facility with nutrient removal as we continue to invest in bay health and help address a regional issue. We’re also preparing for sea level rise and advancing long-term environmental solutions. This project includes industry-leading water conservation. It will also supply recycled water for irrigation and toilet flushing and transform a former U.S. Navy site into wetlands and public space. This is another example of our commitment to strong environmental stewardship, being a good neighbor, and investing responsibly in San Francisco’s future.”

The $165 million wastewater treatment facility is part of a major redevelopment project for Treasure Island. The island is being transformed into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood with up to 8,000 new homes, public spaces, and commercial developments. The growing communities on Treasure and Yerba Buena Islands are projected to gain 20,000 residents by 2036.

The new facility, expected to be finished in 2026, will replace an aging wastewater treatment plant and help support the island’s growth and long-term stability. The plant will treat up to 3.9 million gallons of water per day.

How this Project Helps the Community and the Environment:

Protects the bay with advanced nutrient removal : Reduces nitrogen and phosphorous to prevent harmful algae blooms and protect local ecosystems.

: Reduces nitrogen and phosphorous to prevent harmful algae blooms and protect local ecosystems. Provides recycled water for community use : Supplies up to 357 million gallons of recycled water annually for irrigation and toilet flushing, reducing demand for drinking water.

: Supplies up to 357 million gallons of recycled water annually for irrigation and toilet flushing, reducing demand for drinking water. Improves public space and community amenities : A key goal is to turn part of a former U.S. Navy site on Treasure Island into new public space. The current gravel lot will be replaced with a modern wastewater treatment facility that includes wetlands, landscaped areas, eye-catching architecture and public artwork on the building walls.

: A key goal is to turn part of a former U.S. Navy site on Treasure Island into new public space. The current gravel lot will be replaced with a modern wastewater treatment facility that includes wetlands, landscaped areas, eye-catching architecture and public artwork on the building walls. Cuts water use by 98% : Designed to save more than 60 million gallons of drinking water each year by reusing water onsite.

: Designed to save more than 60 million gallons of drinking water each year by reusing water onsite. Developed with community input : The project includes collaboration with residents and partnerships with local nonprofits and school districts to provide funding, volunteer support, training, and internships for a wide range of community programs.

: The project includes collaboration with residents and partnerships with local nonprofits and school districts to provide funding, volunteer support, training, and internships for a wide range of community programs. Public Art: The project will include $1.4 million in public art on the exterior of the facility's administrative building to beautify the surrounding area. The artist selection process is currently underway.

The Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility is being delivered by PCL Construction, Inc in partnership with Stantec.