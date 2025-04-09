Mott Corporation signs $40 million agreement with U.S. dairy farm for custom filtration solutions

Mott Corporation announced on April 8, 2025, that is has entered into a nearly $40 million agreement with a large U.S. dairy farm operation to deploy custom filtration solutions. The partnership will see the implementation of advanced filtration systems to treat over two MGD of wastewater.

The system was customized to meet the specific needs of the dairy industry. The system will use proprietary microfiltration (MF) and reverse osmosis (RO) technologies for treatment. According to a press release, this approach will reduce the operating expenses of common chemicals and other additives.

"This agreement is more than a business deal – it's a benchmark for advanced, scalable, and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions in the U.S. industrial and agricultural sectors," said GM of Clean Water, Process Systems and CTO at Mott Pat Hill in a press release. "The project reflects Mott's bold commitment to solving complex challenges through innovative filtration technology and strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the global clean water economy."