Boise State research focuses on emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment processes

A Boise State University research effort led by Associate Professor Sondra Miller, alongside master’s students Gregor Posadas, Joshua Baker and Abigail Ryan, showed progress in understanding the behavior of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment processes.

The study, titled "Resiliency through Applied Research into Emerging Constituents,” was recently published in the Water Resources Management Journal.

“Understanding how emerging constituents in wastewater break down and transform is critical to protecting both human and environmental health,” Miller said in a Boise State news article. “This research started when my students were undergraduates and it’s been incredible to see them carry it forward into their graduate studies. Their dedication and curiosity have been key to advancing this important work.”

Emerging constituents, also known as emerging contaminants, encompass substances like pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Compounds like these pose increasing challenges in wastewater management due to their persistence, potential environmental impacts and health-related risks. Emerging constituents can lead to bioaccumulation, endocrine disruption and acute toxicity in aquatic organisms, according to the Boise State University article.

The team’s research focused on the Lander Street Water Renewal Facility, a conventional sludge facility with a capacity of 15 MGD, serving Boise and surrounding districts. The study aimed to synthesize findings on the behavior and fate of emerging constituents within the facility.

The study observed that removal efficiencies of emerging constituents varied depending on the specific constituent and treatment process – some experienced significant reductions, others persisted through multiple treatment stages. Certain emerging constituents exhibited sequestration within the treatment process, followed by subsequent release, indicating complex interactions that influence their fate.

The full research article can be found here.