“This facility is truly cutting-edge,” said Maria Serra, Pasco public works director, in a press release. “By repurposing water from food processing plants, we’re improving our environmental impact, meeting state and federal environmental standards, and harnessing valuable resources like renewable natural gas, all while sharing costs with industry partners.”

The facility transforms process water from seven local food processing plants into multiple beneficial resources. Through a combination of processes, the PRCC generates renewable natural gas (RNG), nutrient-rich soil amendments, algae for use in bioproducts, and returns clean water to be used for agricultural irrigation.

The expansion of system users in the Pasco area, including the addition of Darigold, is driving increased demand for process water treatment.

The upgraded PWRF will increase treatment capacity. Pasco has entered a strategic 30-year public-private partnership with Burnham RNG who built, owns and operates the PRRC.

“This project does much more than treat wastewater; it unlocks long-term value for the City of Pasco and its industries,” said Chris Tynan, Burnham RNG CEO, in a press release. “By integrating advanced treatment, nutrient recovery, and energy production, we and our partners have built a system that makes wastewater a financial and environmental asset.”