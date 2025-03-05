Palm Coast invites residents to tour water plants

The city of Palm Coast, Florida, is inviting residents to tour the city’s water and distribution systems. The city will host tours of its Water Treatment Plant #3 and Wastewater Treatment Plant #2 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The city aims to provide an in-depth overview of the water treatment and distribution process from the aquifer to the treatment plant to the city’s residents and businesses. The tour will also include a behind-the-scenes look into the wastewater treatment plant and its process.

“We want these tours to be an eye-opening experience, just like our Citizens Academy,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston in a city press release. “Our team is passionate about what they do, and this is a great chance for residents to see firsthand how we treat and distribute water across the city. We hope everyone leaves with a new understanding of the process and an appreciation for the people who make it happen!”

Residents can choose between two tour sessions: 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. The tour will include visits to Water Treatment Plant 3 and Wastewater Treatment Plant 2, which share a main operations center.

During the tour, participants will learn how water is treated and distributed, explore the wastewater treatment process, and have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the experts who manage these essential services.