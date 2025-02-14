7,800 gallons of partially treated wastewater spills into San Luis Obispo Creek

The City of San Luis Obispo, California, Wastewater Treatment Plant reported a release of partially treated wastewater mixed with diluted rainwater began at a treatment facility due to a storm surge event.

The city reported on February 13, 2025, that approximately 7,800 gallons of material was released into the San Luis Obispo Creek around 12:40 p.m. local time. The release was mitigated at 1:00 p.m. local time.

An initial report stated that 50,000 gallons of material was released, but the estimate was updated to 7,800 gallons.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department advises the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean. Anyone who inadvertently has contact with ocean water during this time should monitor for symptoms and contact their doctor if symptoms persist or are moderate to severe.