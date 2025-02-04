Cleanwater1 acquires Integrity Municipal Systems

Cleanwater1 completed the acquisition of Integrity Municipal Systems (IMS) on February 4, 2025.

IMS is a technology and solutions provider of branded, engineered lime systems, odor control and chemical feed system process solutions for the water and wastewater industry.

IMS has decades of systems engineering innovation and project execution expertise. According to a press release, IMS has achieved a reputation for producing unique, practical and cost-effective solutions for its customers.

“We are very excited to have IMS join the Cleanwater1 family of solutions,” said David Stanton, CEO for Cleanwater1, in a press release. “We’ve known and respected the IMS team for many years. The combination of our technologies will elevate our services and deliver enhanced support for our customers’ lime systems, odor control and chemical feed systems needs. I look forward to what we will do together.”

“Having built IMS and its technology over decades of innovation, our combination with Cleanwater1 marks an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Roop Jain, founder and CEO of IMS, in a press release. “The Cleanwater1 platform provides a great foundation for us to take the next steps toward achieving our vision.”