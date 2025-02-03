Hawaii American Water resolves wastewater overflow in Honolulu

Hawaii American Water announced on January 31, 2025, that it has resolved two weather related wastewater overflow events that began on the afternoon of January 30, 2025, near Lunalilo Home Road in Honolulu.

Due to extreme precipitation in the area over a 48-hour period, two events occurred resulting in the discharge of approximately 370,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Kuapa Pond and one of its tributaries. Hawaii American Water crews took immediate action and managed to successfully contain and address both events by early Friday morning.

Hawaii American Water has posted warning signs in the affected areas and testing is ongoing. Hawaii American Water’s pump stations and pumps are functioning properly. The company has been in close contact with the State Department of Health.

“The overflows have been resolved successfully and safely,” said Hawaii American Water’s Operations Manager Lee Mansfield in a press release. “We want to thank our employees who worked quickly and safely to address these incidents and our partners at the Health Department for their support.”