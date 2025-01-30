Stantec awarded two projects in the South Niagara Wastewater Treatment Solutions program

The Regional Municipality of Niagara, Ontario, has awarded Stantec two projects in the Region’s South Niagara Wastewater Treatment Solutions (SNWWTS) program. Stantec will provide detailed design and provisional construction management services for the new South Niagara Wastewater Treatment Plant and outfall, as well as the new South Niagara Trunk Sewer.

Once complete, these projects will play a role in managing wastewater as the City of Niagara Falls and surrounding municipalities continue to grow. The Region has forecasted increased wastewater flows due to residential and employment growth, including the City of Niagara Falls’ tourism industry.

The new greenfield wastewater treatment plant, along with the deep trunk sewer conveying flows to it, will accommodate this growth and reduce the impacts of wet weather flows.

“This is an important and transformative effort that will develop the infrastructure for the Niagara region to grow,” said Mike Kocher, Stantec’s design manager on the new South Niagara Wastewater Treatment Plant, in a press release. “Our local multidiscipline staff, along with our team of international experts, are excited to work alongside Niagara Region to deliver this project that will help provide sustainable and reliable service for the area.”

The overall SNWWTS program, which has a total estimated capital cost of C$400 million, will service growth and reduce the risk of basement flooding and system overflows. The wastewater treatment plant, expected to complete construction in 2029, is anticipated to have a rated capacity of 30 million liters of wastewater per day.

“These projects mean a lot to me, as a resident of the Niagara region,” said Neil Harvey, Stantec’s project manager for the new South Niagara Trunk Sewer, in a press release. “We’re ready for the opportunity, with a committed design and construction team that has a long history of successfully delivering projects together.”

As part of the design for the wastewater treatment plant, the project team will evaluate the opportunity to pursue Envision verification, an environmental and social certification for sustainable infrastructure projects. In 2015, Stantec achieved the first Envision-verified project in Canada with the Grand Bend Area Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ontario.

Stantec is also providing its expertise for one of the facilities that will contribute flows to the new wastewater treatment plant, the South Niagara Hospital. The firm’s Buildings team is providing planning, design, and conformance services for the new greenfield hospital, which will consolidate services from three sites and make it easier for residents to access the care they need.