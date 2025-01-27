Pennsylvania American Water receives $19.3 million for water and wastewater improvements

The Shapiro administration announced on January 22, 2025, that Pennsylvania American Water was awarded two low-interest loans and a grant from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) totaling $19.3 million.

The funding will support two of the company’s infrastructure improvement projects, including wastewater treatment plant upgrades and the replacement of lead water services lines in McKean and Allegheny counties, respectively.

A PENNVEST loan of $15.2 million will support capital projects at the company’s Kinzua Road Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kane Borough, McKean County, to improve multiple aspects of the plant’s operations, including preliminary treatment, UV disinfection, aeration and dewatering and sludge handling.

These alterations will allow the plant to increase its peak wet weather flow capacity from 3.5 million gallons per day (MGD) to 5.25 MGD and reduce the quantity of combined sewer overflow bypass events. Funding will also support upgrades to the plant’s electrical and technology systems.

“At Pennsylvania American Water, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality, reliable water and wastewater services while also meeting environmental standards and regulations. We’re thankful to PENNVEST for approving funding requests for projects that will support us in those efforts,” said Pennsylvania American Water Interim Vice President of Engineering Tony Nokovich in a press release. “This funding will have a positive impact on the service provided for many of our customers by enabling us to continue our efforts to remove lead service lines and also to repair aging wastewater infrastructure.”

Another $2,462,153 loan and grant of $1,637,847 will fund a project to replace 250 identified lead water service lines in Homestead Borough, Allegheny County. Removal of all leaded components will provide direct water quality improvements to customers and is consistent with regulatory and Pennsylvania American Water initiatives to eliminate lead-containing lines from the public water supply system.

The terms of the loan for the Kinzua Road Wastewater Treatment Plant project are 1% for the full 30-year loan period. For the Homestead Borough lead service line replacement project loan, the terms are 1% for the first five years and 1.743% for the remainder of the 20-year loan period.