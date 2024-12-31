Montana Department of Commerce awards nearly $800,000 in grants for water upgrades

The Montana Department of Commerce announced on December 26, 2024, that 21 Montana cities, towns, counties and water and sewer districts will share nearly $800,000 of grant funding to help communities plan infrastructure projects that will construct or upgrade drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems. The funding is through Commerce’s Montana Coal Endowment Program.



“MCEP planning grants help communities prepare for critical infrastructure system improvements so residents can count on good quality drinking water and reliable wastewater services,” said Paul Green, director of the Montana Department of Commerce, in a press release.



The MCEP program is designed to help address the affordability of local infrastructure projects by providing grants to lower the cost of constructing public facilities.

Montana communities receiving grants

The following communities and districts will receive MCEP planning grants:

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribe will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The Town of Bearcreek will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. Beaverhead County Jackson Water and Sewer District will receive $27,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $27,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report. The Town of Belt will receive $32,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $32,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The City of Billings will receive $40,000 to complete a stormwater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a stormwater system preliminary engineering report. The City of Choteau will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update. The Town of Clyde Park will receive $30,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $30,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The City of Cut Bank will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report. The City of Dillon will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The Town of Fairview will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report. The Fort Belknap Indian Community will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The City of Fort Benton will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update. The City of Hamilton will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The Hinsdale County Water and Sewer District will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report. The North Havre County Water District will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. Powell County will receive $40,000 to complete a stormwater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a stormwater system preliminary engineering report. The City of Red Lodge will receive $30,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update.

will receive $30,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report update. The Riverside County Water and Sewer District will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a water system preliminary engineering report. The Seeley Lake Sewer District will receive $38,362 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report.

will receive $38,362 to complete a wastewater system preliminary engineering report. The Town of Virginia City will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater preliminary engineering report.

will receive $40,000 to complete a wastewater preliminary engineering report. The City of Wolf Point will receive $40,000 to complete a stormwater system preliminary engineering report.

In 2021, the City of Thompson Falls received $15,000 in grant funding from the Treasure State Endowment Program, now called MCEP, for a preliminary engineering report that eventually led to the city receiving $750,000 of MCEP grant funding to help improve and upgrade the community’s aging sewer system to meet modern environmental and public health standards.



“The City of Thompson Falls is excited to announce a major milestone in the completion of its sewer project, made possible by a generous grant from the Montana Coal Endowment Program,” said Chelsea Peterson, Thompson Falls city clerk and treasurer, in a press release. “This grant has played a crucial role in reducing the financial burden on the city's sewer system improvements, providing significant benefits to both the community and its residents.”

Eligible applicants for MCEP planning grants include incorporated cities or towns, counties, consolidated governments, tribal governments and county or multi-county water, sewer or solid waste districts. The funding for the program comes from revenues earned on interest from Coal Severance Taxes.