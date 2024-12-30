Wastewater Treatment

Central Arizona College partners with Epcor to offer wastewater course

The course is aimed at introducing participants to the field of wastewater treatment and management.
Dec. 30, 2024
Central Arizona College (CAC) announced on December 19, 2024, a new partnership with Epcor to launch a wastewater career exploration course, designed to introduce participants to the dynamic field of wastewater treatment and management.

This eight-week course, sponsored by CAC in collaboration with Epcor, offers an opportunity for attendees to:

  • Gain insight into the wastewater industry.
  • Network with seasoned industry professionals.
  • Earn professional development hours to enhance their career prospects.

The course includes two exclusive site tours to Epcor’s wastewater treatment facility where participants will witness cutting-edge technology and operations in action.

The program offers a blend of classroom learning and real-world exposure. This program is ideal for individuals exploring careers in wastewater treatment or current professionals seeking professional development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Epcor to offer this hands-on educational experience,” said Andrew Clegg, executive director of workforce and economic development, in a press release. “This course aligns with our mission to connect our community with high-quality, practical training opportunities that meet industry needs.”

The Wastewater Career Exploration course will begin January 16, 2025, at the San Tan Campus. Enrollment is open now with limited spaces.

