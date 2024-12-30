Central Arizona College partners with Epcor to offer wastewater course

Central Arizona College (CAC) announced on December 19, 2024, a new partnership with Epcor to launch a wastewater career exploration course, designed to introduce participants to the dynamic field of wastewater treatment and management.
This eight-week course, sponsored by CAC in collaboration with Epcor, offers an opportunity for attendees to:
- Gain insight into the wastewater industry.
- Network with seasoned industry professionals.
- Earn professional development hours to enhance their career prospects.
The course includes two exclusive site tours to Epcor’s wastewater treatment facility where participants will witness cutting-edge technology and operations in action.
The program offers a blend of classroom learning and real-world exposure. This program is ideal for individuals exploring careers in wastewater treatment or current professionals seeking professional development.
“We are thrilled to partner with Epcor to offer this hands-on educational experience,” said Andrew Clegg, executive director of workforce and economic development, in a press release. “This course aligns with our mission to connect our community with high-quality, practical training opportunities that meet industry needs.”
The Wastewater Career Exploration course will begin January 16, 2025, at the San Tan Campus. Enrollment is open now with limited spaces.