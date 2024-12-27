Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $62,000 grant for Clinton wastewater system

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded $62,242 in assistance to the city of Clinton to develop a facility plan for evaluating the feasibility of regionalizing a nearby wastewater treatment system.

Funded through the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program, this grant will allow the city to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a sewer connection between Stoneridge Subdivision and the city’s wastewater system. The grant will fund 100% of the eligible costs to develop the plan, which is expected to be completed by January 2026.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant is a competitive grant program that offers competitive funding to municipalities as an incentive to construct connections for small, struggling facilities.

The entities responsible for these small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities to meet more stringent limits and operate their facilities appropriately. These facilities typically serve such a small number of connections that the cost to comply with permit conditions is a significant financial challenge for the users.

“The department’s intention for this grant is to decrease the number of point sources discharging pollutants to the state’s waterways by promoting regional partnerships that would not be possible otherwise,” said Director of the Department of Natural Resources Dru Buntin in a press release. “Water and wastewater systems are crucial infrastructure that aid community health and economic vitality.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.