Idaho congressman secures provision for city of Burley industrial wastewater treatment plant

The United States House of Representatives passed S. 4367 – the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024. The bipartisan legislation authorizes the United States Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program to carry out projects to improve the nation’s ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation, flood and storm protection, and other aspects of water resources infrastructure.

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson secured a provision that authorizes funding for the city of Burley’s industrial wastewater treatment plant.

“This bill supports locally driven projects that benefit communities nationwide,” said Rep. Simpson in a press release. “Through this legislation, the Army Corps of Engineers can now assist the city of Burley in funding improvements to its industrial wastewater treatment plant. Increasing the plant’s capacity will pave the way for more businesses to establish themselves in Burley, driving economic growth and strengthening the local economy. I am proud to fight for Idaho’s priorities and secure this important win for our region.”

“Burley’s agricultural processing companies are pillars of the region’s economy,” said Burley City Administrator Brett Boyer in a press release. “To maintain the current level of production and sustain future growth, the industrial wastewater treatment plant’s repair and expansion is paramount. We are incredibly grateful for Representative Simpson’s support in securing the authorization of funding for our city. We look forward to working with his office to complete this project in the years to come.”

The measure passed with a vote of 399-18.