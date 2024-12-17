U.S. EPA announces $12 million WIFIA loan to improve wastewater infrastructure in Delaware

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on December 16, 2024, a $12 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to New Castle County, Delaware that will benefit more than half of the state’s population.

This is the first WIFIA loan in the State of Delaware and will help the county modernize the Christina River Force Sewer Main, improving the reliability of wastewater service for approximately 330,000 residents while greatly reducing the likelihood of sewer overflows into the Christina River.

“Our quality of life depends on reliable water infrastructure that keeps our local waterways free of sewer discharges,” said Zach Schafer, EPA director of policy for EPA Water, in a press release. “The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda prioritizes critical infrastructure in counties like New Castle by providing funding for wastewater treatment improvements that also create local jobs.”

New Castle County’s sewer system needs upgrades to improve efficiencies, accommodate a growing population, and reduce the likelihood of sewage discharges into the Christina River. Thanks to EPA’s WIFIA loan, the Christina River Force Sewer Main Project will allow New Castle County to rehabilitate their sewer system by installing approximately 2,000 feet of 84-inch force main piping, providing system redundancy, and minimizing the risk of leaks.

“This investment shows the Biden administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure that protects the environment of the lowest-lying state in the nation and safeguarding the public health of the most vulnerable Delawareans,” saidU.S. Sen. Chris Coons, co-chair of the U.S. Senate Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, in a press release. “Wastewater contamination is a common source of disease, and investing in our communities by modernizing our sewer system will protect the livelihoods and wellbeing of families throughout our great state.”

“We are excited about this loan which will help maintain this critical piece of infrastructure in New Castle County,” said County Executive Matt Meyer in a press release. “With this investment, we’ll be able to ensure the hundreds of thousands of County residents will have a safe, working sewer system for years to come.”

