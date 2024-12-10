  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Danfoss Drives vice president elected to NEMA board of governors

    Dec. 10, 2024
    Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Danfoss Drives North America Hannes Leichtfried has been elected to serve on the NEMA Board of Governors.
    ID 118990074 © Ricochet69 | Dreamstime.com
    675884c7b29d2fb4d693dd8e Dreamstime M 118990074

    Danfoss Drives’ Hannes Leichtfried has been elected to serve on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Board of Governors. NEMA announced the election of three new board members and three new officers on November 13, following its 2024 Annual Meeting.

    Leichtfried, an industry veteran and current vice president of sales and marketing for Danfoss Drives in North America, brings nearly 30 years of experience in electrification to the position. He will serve a three-year term alongside executives from companies such as Cisco Systems, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation.

    “I am honored to join the NEMA Board of Governors and look forward to working with my colleagues to help advance electrical manufacturing,” said Leichtfried in a press release. “As industries move closer to electrification in order to achieve our climate goals, it is vital that Danfoss and other manufacturers work together to advocate for a safe and efficient transition.”

    (NEMA) represents over 300 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers, which collectively contribute 1% of U.S. GDP and directly provide nearly 460,000 American jobs, contributing more than $250 billion to the U.S. economy.

