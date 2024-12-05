U.S. Department of Commerce invests $3.3 million for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in Rice Lake, Minnesota

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced on December 5, 2024, that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.3 million grant to the city of Rice Lake, Minnesota, for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to boost industrial development and job growth in the region.

The grant will help establish a new Minnesota Power service center in an area recently impacted by both industrial closures and severe storms. This EDA investment will be matched with $3.3 million in local funds and is expected to create 150 jobs, retain 60 jobs, and generate $150 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda is providing critical infrastructure upgrades in Minnesota and across the country to ensure that all communities can support business growth, spur private investments, and create high-quality, good paying jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a press release. “This EDA investment will help bring new jobs to the Rice Lake area and grow economic opportunity in the region.”

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Cristina Killingsworth in a press release. “EDA is proud to partner with communities in Minnesota to make the infrastructure improvements needed to grow and sustain local economies.”

“Infrastructure investments are crucial for supporting growth in local economies, and Rice Lake is no exception,” said Senator Tina Smith in a press release. “This grant will strengthen Rice Lake’s resilience through storms while expanding investment opportunities and job growth in the region.”

“Investments in water infrastructure are essential to families’ health and safety,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar in a press release. “This federal funding will enable the city of Rice Lake to strengthen local water service infrastructure to support homes and businesses.”

“The City of Rice Lake’s water and wastewater systems need an upgrade in order to meet the community’s needs,” said Representative Pete Stauber (MN-8) in a press release. “I am pleased to see funding awarded to this community because it is essential to the health and well-being of the residents, and it will also ensure economic success and improve overall quality of life.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC). EDA funds ARDC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2021 and 2022.