  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    DOE announces $36 million to unlock critical resources from wastewater

    Dec. 3, 2024
    The U.S. Department of Energy announced $36 million in funding to recover resources from wastewater streams.
    ID 4461717 © Manuel Ribeiro | Dreamstime.com
    674f6691da4db9485268ace4 Dreamstime M 4461717

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced on November 21, 2024, $36 million to recover critical metals and high energy-value materials like ammonia from wastewater.

    The agency’s program, Realize Energy-rich Compound Opportunities Valorizing Extraction from Refuse waters (RECOVER), aims to enable the U.S. to fully replace imports of valuable materials with domestic sources by tapping into resources commonly found in municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste streams.

    “RECOVER is an ambitious program focused on retrieving high-value materials from wastewater, a largely untapped resource,” said ARPA-E Director Evelyn N. Wang in a press release. “RECOVER technologies will transform waste streams into critical materials sources that commoditize the vast volumes of wastewater flowing through our systems and strengthen our energy security.”

    According to a DOE press release, the U.S. imports millions of tons of ammonia and almost all critical metals needed for electronics, clean energy, and military technologies. Yet, significant amounts of these materials exist in domestic wastewater systems, untreated and discarded.

    RECOVER aims to enable replacement of 50% of conventional ammonia supplies and offset some or all critical metals imports. The recovery technologies developed under this program will seek to capture multiple high-energy materials from wastewater and reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions associated with traditional methods, while remaining cost competitive.

    RECOVER is intended to reduce the need for new mining of critical metals in the U.S, which has significant environmental impacts and can take up to 18 years to permit. Instead, new recovery technologies will be energy efficient, highly selective, and durable for long-term use. Processes will involve few sequential steps and will be automated, scalable, and adaptable to existing or new wastewater facilities.

    ARPA-E advances high-potential, high-impact energy technologies across a wide range of technical areas that are too early for private-sector investment. Learn more about these efforts and ARPA-E's commitment to ensuring the United States continues to lead the world in developing and deploying advanced energy technologies. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Chemical Plant Case Study

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Chemical Plant Gets a Fiberglass Conduit Upgrade

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.