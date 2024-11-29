  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Operator error leads to 525,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater in Florida

    Nov. 29, 2024
    An operator error led to nearly 525,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater in Bradenton, Florida.
    ID 179012772 | River © Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
    674a065f8bee4f535117c076 Dreamstime M 179012772

    An operator error led to a chlorine disinfection violation in Bradenton, Florida, on November 21, 2024, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

    A WFLA news article stated that, on November 21, officials said there was a period of high chlorine demand due to backwash from 6:28 p.m. to 9:38 p.m.

    The article states that one of the operators reacted incorrectly, which caused the residual chlorine to fall below the limit in one of the plants chambers. As a result, the wastewater was not fully treated.

    An incoming operator noticed the error and corrected the issue by pouring bleach back into chamber, according to DEP.

    The article states that roughly 525,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater went through the system.

    DEP states that the city of Bradenton is ensuring additional on-the-job training to ensure all operators are informed with the base knowledge.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Chemical Plant Case Study

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Chemical Plant Gets a Fiberglass Conduit Upgrade

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.