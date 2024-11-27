Missouri DNR awards $640 million for wastewater system improvements

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded a $640 million low-interest loan to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District for upgrades to its wastewater system.

The funding will cover the entire cost of the second of a two-phase project, which is expected to be completed in December 2028.

This project includes replacing the multiple hearth incinerators at both the Lemay and Bissell Point wastewater treatment facilities with new fluidized bed incinerators, capable of meeting new air-emission requirements. Improvements will also include new sludge dewatering processes and construction of new solids processing buildings at both facilities for the new incineration and dewatering process systems. The project will result in improved air and water quality for the citizens of Missouri.

Project funding consists of a $640 million loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The funding provided by the department is estimated to save the district’s ratepayers approximately $402 million in interest payments over the loan’s 30-year term.

“This is a big win for our customers and St. Louis,” said Bret Berthold, executive director of MSD Project Clear, in a press release. “While immediate cost savings won’t be felt today, securing the SRF loan through the Department of Natural Resources will save MSD customers more than $400 million in interest payments over the next three decades. The Solids Management Upgrade Project is the largest project we’ve ever undertaken and it will significantly improve air quality, reduce emissions and support a healthier future for our region.”

“Significant endeavors usually require substantial investment, and this project perfectly reflects that reality,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson in a press release. “We are absolutely committed to making sure that Missourians in every community have access to quality infrastructure that they rely on every day for life, health and economic opportunity.”

“We are proud to provide MSD this record level of assistance for a massive wastewater project that will have such a positive impact for many years to come,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in a press release. “We have assistance programs for communities of all sizes so they can improve their water infrastructure. Our staff are available to assist communities with their funding application, and we can tailor a funding package to meet the individual community’s needs.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection systems rehabilitation and extensions, combined sewer overflow corrections, as well as for security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project from a department project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.