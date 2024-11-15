Hawai’i comments on avian flu detection in wastewater

The Hawai’i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) stated in a press release on November 13, 2024, that it is encouraging poultry and bird owners to be vigilant due to the recent detection of avian influenza in a sample from a wastewater processing site on O’ahu.

The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) continues to investigate the source of the detection.

Wastewater is used as detection method for diseases and gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no reports of avian influenza cases in humans or animals in Hawai’i and the overall risk to O’ahu and state residents remains low, according to the press release.

HDOA’s Animal Disease Control Branch, two branches of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) have been conducting routine surveillance for the virus since 2015 when highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected along the Pacific flyway, which is a migratory bird path that includes Hawai’i.

Preventing avian unlfuenza

For decades, HDOA has maintained strict bird import laws that require permits, inspections, health certificates, identification requirements and in some cases, isolation periods prior to importation into Hawai’i.

Due to widespread outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the mainland, HDOA has restricted the importation of birds from areas experiencing outbreaks and has required pre-entry avian influenza test protocols. In addition, HDOA has placed an embargo on importing birds through the mail.

Symptoms of avian influenza in poultry and birds include:

Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness

Lack energy and appetite

A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shakes

Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs and legs

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis)

Stumbling or falling

Diarrhea

Residents are encouraged to report sick or dead birds.