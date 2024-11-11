  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Unknown amount of untreated wastewater reaches Missouri River after spill

    Nov. 11, 2024
    A wastewater spill in Sioux City, Iowa, led to an unknown amount of untreated wastewater reaching the Missouri River.
    ID 337478084 © Petr Hos | Dreamstime.com
    67324ab4c20a3b0fd2a2d61d Dreamstime M 337478084

    On November 6, 2024, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) field office in Spencer was notified by Sioux City of an untreated wastewater discharge due to an equipment failure at the Floyd lift station.

    The discharge began around 10:15 a.m. A DNR press release stated than an estimated nearly two million gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into Bacon Creek Channel, with an unknown amount reaching the Missouri River.

    Officials reported that Bacon Creek Channel was dry prior to the incident.

    The discharge has stopped, and the lift station is operational. No dead fish have been observed at this time, and Bacon Creek Channel is now dry.

    The Iowa DNR has notified downstream surface water systems with the cities of Council Bluffs, Blair, Nebraska, and Omaha, Nebraska.

    The Iowa DNR noted that any downstream recreational users should take caution and stay out of the river at this time. The DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

