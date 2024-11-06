Bellaire, Texas, voters approve of city’s $70 million water, wastewater and stormwater bonds

The morning after election day showed support from voters for two propositions included on Bellaire, Texas, ballots.

According to ballot language, Proposition A includes a $40 million bond that would be used for designing, constructing, improving, installing, repairing, renovating and/or acquiring drainage facility improvements.

Proposition B includes a $30 million bond that would be used for designing, constructing, improving, installing, repairing, renovating and/or acquiring water and wastewater facilities, works and improvements.

Bellaire officials voted in August 2024 to place the two separate bonds on the November 5, 2024, election ballot.

Harris County released early voting totals for the two propositions.

Early votes showed 5,541 for Proposition A and 2,598 against it, according to a news article.

Early votes for Proposition B totaled 5,480 for it and 2,590 against it.

In Harris County, Texas, where Bellaire is located, 685 out of 700 voting centers reported election results the day after the election. According to unofficial results stated in the news article, the Harris County Clerk’s office reported more than 6,300 votes in favor of the two propositions, with fewer than 3,100 votes cast in opposition to the propositions.