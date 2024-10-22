  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Canyon, Texas, spills 130,000 gallons of untreated wastewater

    Oct. 22, 2024
    A wastewater facility in Canyon, Texas, spilled 130,000 gallons of untreated wastewater.
    ID 282806495 © Lynn Nymeyer | Dreamstime.com
    67181153740d50814a6527fb Dreamstime L 282806495

    The city of Canyon, Texas, announced on October 22, 2024, that an unauthorized discharge of untreated wastewater occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Monday October 21, 2024.

    The city announced that the spill was contained by 9:00 p.m. on the same day, and that the spill was caused by a force main blowout.

    The discharge released roughly 130,000 gallons of untreated wastewater onto dry land and Tierra Blanca Creek. According to an Amarillo Globe-News article, the wastewater did not reach any water supply sources.

    The news article quoted a press release, stating that “cleanup procedures by vacuum truck and disinfection of the discharge by the addition of HTH to neutralize potential harmful constituents are in progress.”

    The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

    The city stated on October 22, 2024, that the wastewater spill was located approximately half a mile south of the intersection of 17th Avenue and 28th Street and has since been contained.

