Stantec chosen to design biosolids treatment facility for city of Winnipeg

Stantec will lead the design for a new biosolids facility at the city of Winnipeg’s North End Sewage Treatment Plant in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

This is the city’s first progressive design-build project and a major initiative to treat biosolids. The facility is estimated to be about C$1 billion in total investment, and funding is already secured.

Stantec will work alongside the Red River Biosolids Partners General Partnership, a consortium comprised of Aecon, Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada Inc., and MWH Constructors Canada Ltd, as well as Hatch Engineering, which will support the design effort.

The North End Sewage Treatment Plant is Winnipeg’s oldest and largest sewage facility, according to a Stantec press release. Winnipeg has continued to invest in upgrades to ensure it meets the provincial guidelines for wastewater and biosolids treatment. The city has experienced ongoing population growth and additional regulatory requirements.

The biosolids facility will be built on a greenfield site using thermal hydrolysis processing (THP) technology, which sustainably treats biosolids resulting from wastewater treatment.

Once constructed, the facility will turn wastewater sludge into pathogen-free, Class A biosolids that are safe to use as fertilizer.

Stantec has designed 14 THP facilities in the United Kingdom and North America.