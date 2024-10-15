U.S. EPA, White Mountain Apache agree to improve wastewater treatment on tribal land

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the White Mountain Apache Tribe have reached agreement on steps needed to address non-compliance with the Clean Water Act.

The tribe, responsible for operating five wastewater treatment plants, is taking action to treat sewage from the Sunrise Park Resort, the Hon-Dah Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, and the Whiteriver Sewage Lagoons Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The tribe is committed to upgrading the Sunrise Park Resort treatment plants to prevent further discharges.

The Hon-Dah Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility and the Whiteriver Sewage Lagoons Wastewater Treatment Facility will be upgraded to bring their discharges into compliance with the Clean Water Act.

This announcement comes after the EPA’s determination that the tribe’s non-compliance with federal regulations has led to potential risks to public health and the environment. The urgency of these agreements is underscored by the fact that the tribe’s wastewater discharge has exceeded limits for total residual chlorine, E. Coli, phosphorous, turbidity and ammonia.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has committed to spending $8.2 million on wastewater infrastructure upgrades at the Sunrise Park Resort.

The EPA has provided $1 million in funding for upgrades at the Hon-Dah Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, while the tribe has committed to providing $158,000 in funding for this facility.

The EPA is also funding compliance assistance to the tribe to improve operations and maintenance at the Hon-Dah and Whiteriver facilities.

Upon completion, the upgraded wastewater infrastructure will not only benefit the public by keeping pollutants out of the water, but also significantly reduce the tribe’s monitoring requirements and operation and maintenance needs of the new facilities.

Under the new agreements, the Tribe will ensure compliance with applicable regulations at the Sunrise Park Resort by January 1, 2027, including producing plans to implement non-discharging disposal options that will result in Clean Water Act compliance.

Regarding the Hon-Dah Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Tribal Utility Authority agreed to develop and implement a plan to upgrade the facility by March 1, 2028.

For the Whiteriver Sewage Lagoons Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Tribal Utility Authority will develop an Effluent Limit Achievement Plan. This plan will identify the specific measures necessary to achieve compliance with the facility’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit by June 1, 2028, ensuring a clear path toward improved wastewater treatment.

The EPA has issued the Tribe five NPDES permits that govern the discharge of pollutants into waters from publicly owned wastewater treatment plants.