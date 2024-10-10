St. Peterburg resumes wastewater treatment after Hurricane Milton

St. Petersburg, Florida, announced on October 9, 2024, that the city made the decision to turn off power at the Northeast Sewer Treatment Plant and the Southwest Sewer Treatment Plant.

The city shut down the plants to protect employees and the treatment plants from potential storm surge from Hurricane Milton.

The city encouraged residents and businesses to limit water usage by avoiding showers, laundry or washing dishes.

The plants were temporarily shutdown due to the uncertainty of the storm track and the potential for high levels of storm surge, and to ensure the safety and sustainability of sewer services post-storm.

The city originally expected that restoration of service could take up to 48 hours post-storm to resume, however the city announced on October 10, 2024, that treatment had started again.

The city announced that crews were out at daybreak to inspect and re-energize the Northeast and Southwest Sewer Plants, and that sewer services were back online for both the impacted areas.

The city also announced that due to a major water main break, potable water was shut off at midnight on October 10, 2024, meaning that water will be limited or completely shut off at homes or businesses.

A boil water notice has since been issued citywide.