Fairfax County’s largest wastewater pump station to be upgraded

The Accotink Wastewater Pump Station, located in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County, Virginia, carries sewage from more than 63-square miles of Fairfax County and Fort Belvoir.

It is the largest wastewater station in the county.

A $71 million, four-year-long contract to rehabilitate the pump station was recently executed by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services. This contract will increase the capacity o

This contract will increase the capacity of the sewer infrastructure from 37 to 45 MGD, replacing approximately 6,600 feet of 42-inch diameter existing force main and upgrade the odor control system.

The contract for this project is a historic milestone for Fairfax County as it is the first local government Project Labor Agreement (PLA) to be administered in Virginia.

The contract includes PLA between the contractor, Northeast Remsco, and Baltimore/DC Metro Building Trades Union and their organized labor affiliates.

The PLA is a pre-hire collective bargaining agreement that establishes the terms and conditions of employment for all workers on the project.

Fairfax County developed the PLA terms in coordination with numerous contractors, consultants and legal entities.

Although upgrades and repairs have been made over the years, the pump station and associated sanitary sewer force main require major rehabilitation after 40 years of continuous operations.

County leaders and invited guests were part of a groundbreaking ceremony that took place on September 26, 2024, to mark the occasion for Fairfax County and project employees.