Pennsylvania DEP responds to sewage release in Susquehanna River

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded to a sewage line rupture near the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority’s (ESCRA) sewage treatment plant in Selinsgrove, Snyder County.

The ruptured sewage pipe released raw sewage into Penns Creek, which flows into Middle Creek and the Susquehanna River.

DEP was notified on the morning of September 22, 2024, by ESCRA of the release after a 20-inch sewage pipe ruptured due to an unknown cause.

DEP’s Emergency Response Team and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission responded to the site on September 22, 2024. DEP will continue work with ESCRA to ensure that the release is stopped, and that cleanup is completed.

There are no surface water intakes for public drinking water in the affected area and drinking water systems downstream of the incident were notified.

DEP recommends that the public avoid direct contact with the impacted waterways, including the Susquehanna River for 20 miles downstream of Selinsgrove to the Liverpool area in Perry County. This recommendation includes refraining from recreational uses such as fishing, boating, swimming and wading.

DEP later announced on September 24, 2024, that a temporary repair has been completed to the ruptured sewage line, stopping the release of raw sewage.

The work was completed with DEP oversight by a contractor hired by ESCRA.

A permanent repair is planned for September 25, 2024, and is expected to be finalized by the following day, September 26, 2024.