  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Pennsylvania DEP responds to sewage release in Susquehanna River

    Sept. 26, 2024
    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has responded to a sewage release in the Susquehanna River near Selinsgrove.
    ID 979181 © Ed Brennan | Dreamstime.com
    66f453ff708fd8166bc1eecd Dreamstime L 979181

    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded to a sewage line rupture near the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority’s (ESCRA) sewage treatment plant in Selinsgrove, Snyder County.

    The ruptured sewage pipe released raw sewage into Penns Creek, which flows into Middle Creek and the Susquehanna River.

    DEP was notified on the morning of September 22, 2024, by ESCRA of the release after a 20-inch sewage pipe ruptured due to an unknown cause.

    DEP’s Emergency Response Team and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission responded to the site on September 22, 2024. DEP will continue work with ESCRA to ensure that the release is stopped, and that cleanup is completed.

    There are no surface water intakes for public drinking water in the affected area and drinking water systems downstream of the incident were notified.

    DEP recommends that the public avoid direct contact with the impacted waterways, including the Susquehanna River for 20 miles downstream of Selinsgrove to the Liverpool area in Perry County. This recommendation includes refraining from recreational uses such as fishing, boating, swimming and wading.

    DEP later announced on September 24, 2024, that a temporary repair has been completed to the ruptured sewage line, stopping the release of raw sewage.

    The work was completed with DEP oversight by a contractor hired by ESCRA.

    A permanent repair is planned for September 25, 2024, and is expected to be finalized by the following day, September 26, 2024.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Get Utility Project Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Lightweight, durable fiberglass conduit provides engineering benefits, performance and drives savings for successful utility project outcomes.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.