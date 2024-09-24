  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    U.S. EPA begins sewer design project in Maui

    Sept. 24, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has begun a sewer design project in Wahikuli, Maui.
    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on September 23, 2024, that they have started work on the Wahikuli Subdivision sewer design project, north of Lahaina Town, Maui.

    EPA’s Wahikuli Sewer Design Team will participate in the Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting on September 25, 2024, to provide an overview of the project to the community and key stakeholders and explain how the public can provide input.

    EPA’s Wahikuli Sewer Design Team will also conduct an onsite visit of the Wahikuli Subdivision on September 26, 2024. Residents of Wahikuli and surrounding areas should be aware that EPA personnel and contractors will be present in the neighborhood during this period.

    This initiative comes in response to a request from the County of Maui on January 13, 2024, for FEMA technical assistance.

    Through a FEMA Mission Agreement, the EPA was asked to provide support with planning and designing a proposed gravity sewer system for the Wahikuli subdivision, which compromises approximately 230 properties currently serviced by individual wastewater systems, including cesspools and septic systems.

    Work for this project includes:

    • Conducting an environmental review, including cultural and biological consultations, and seeking public input on the proposed project.
    • Drafting pre-construction design, with public input opportunities, and engineering plans to 100% completion following the environmental review.
    • Holding regular meetings with the County of Maui and providing periodic updates via the weekly County of Maui Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting throughout the project period.

