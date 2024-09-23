  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    PolyGone celebrates grand opening of microplastic removal pilot

    Sept. 23, 2024
    PolyGone celebrated the grand opening of their microplastic removal pilot at the Atlantic Utilities Authority.
    PolyGone
    PolyGone microplastic removal pilot. Photo courtesy of PolyGone.
    PolyGone microplastic removal pilot. Photo courtesy of PolyGone.

    PolyGone successfully held the microplastic removal grand opening at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) on September 12, 2024.

    The company hosted guests from the government, state, academia and community organizations. Guests had the opportunity to see the complete pilot and educational pavilion.

    During the event, PolyGone’s co-founder Nathaniel Banks led a pilot demonstration, explaining the Artificial Root Filter and array system. Guests witnessed the ascending and descending of the filter trays into the equalization basin and the system’s cleaning tank.

    The system contains two trays, while one tray is lowered into the basin the other can be cleaned and maintained. The filters will last about 6 months and will need to be cleaned weekly.

    The cleaning tank utilizes an actuator to clean the filters and collect the microplastics.

    The company will also regularly conduct lab tests to analyze the amount of micro plastics collected from ACUA. PolyGone plans to send the microplastics to an external partner for upcycling and the used filters will be sent to a proper recycling facility.

    Currently, the company plans to have the pilot running at ACUA for a 12-month duration.

    The company also showcased the completed Microplastics Educational Pavilion which includes various exhibits, including the types of microplastics, the impact of microplastics on the environment and visual examples of microplastics.

    Each pavilion tube includes an explanation of the exhibit to help educate the public on the harms of microplastics.

    PolyGone plans to work with ACUA to have tours and events to continue raising awareness on microplastic pollutants.

    During the event, guests heard a keynote address from ACUA President Matthew DeNafo, NOAA National Sea Grant Director Dr. Jonathon Pennock and NJCSIT Executive Director Judith Sheft.

