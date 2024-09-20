  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    U.S. EPA upgrades database to add water quality indicators tool

    Sept. 20, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has updated its ECHO database to add water quality indicators tool to enhance access to water quality data.
    U.S. EPA
    A screenshot of the U.S. EPA WQI tool.
    A screenshot of the U.S. EPA WQI tool.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the Water Quality Indicators (WQI) tool on September 18, 2024.

    This marks the first EPA interface that allows users to compare millions of data records from water monitoring stations.

    Facilitated by a mapping tool, the WQI makes it easy to explore nutrient and pathogen data and identify the potential sources that are contributing to water quality problems.

    The WQI allows users to see pollutant level trends from nearby monitoring stations and compare other stations across the country. The tool provides data on facilities including compliance records as well as environmental justice indicators gathered through EJScreen, EPA’s environmental justice screening and mapping tool.

    EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) works with state regulatory partners to enforce permit limits for the Clean Water Act.

    The WQI tool is one of several tools included in OECA’s Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) website. ECHO users can also view inspection, violation and enforcement information for permitted dischargers.

    The agency is developing a short video tutorial to help users get started with the WQI tool. The tutorial will be made available once the ECHO Video Tutorials page once completed.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Get Utility Project Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Lightweight, durable fiberglass conduit provides engineering benefits, performance and drives savings for successful utility project outcomes.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.