U.S. EPA upgrades database to add water quality indicators tool

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the Water Quality Indicators (WQI) tool on September 18, 2024.

This marks the first EPA interface that allows users to compare millions of data records from water monitoring stations.

Facilitated by a mapping tool, the WQI makes it easy to explore nutrient and pathogen data and identify the potential sources that are contributing to water quality problems.

The WQI allows users to see pollutant level trends from nearby monitoring stations and compare other stations across the country. The tool provides data on facilities including compliance records as well as environmental justice indicators gathered through EJScreen, EPA’s environmental justice screening and mapping tool.

EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) works with state regulatory partners to enforce permit limits for the Clean Water Act.

The WQI tool is one of several tools included in OECA’s Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) website. ECHO users can also view inspection, violation and enforcement information for permitted dischargers.

The agency is developing a short video tutorial to help users get started with the WQI tool. The tutorial will be made available once the ECHO Video Tutorials page once completed.