    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Amarillo discharges 945,000 gallons of wastewater

    Sept. 19, 2024
    The city of Amarillo, Texas, announced that they have contained a spill after 945,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged.
    ID 16327187 © Bdingman | Dreamstime.com
    66eb1e8e6fd5df053dd8216f Dreamstime M 16327187

    An unauthorized discharge of untreated wastewater has been contained at a lift station in Amarillo, Texas. The city announced the containment on September 18, 2024, in a press release.

    The discharge contained 945,000 gallons of untreated wastewater that was spilled at a lift station at 7100 Cliffside.

    According to an Amarillo press release, the discharge began on Monday September 16, 2024, at 7 p.m., was observed at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday September 17 and was contained at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday September 17.

    The cause of the discharge was trash collected inside of the pump and an alarm system failure. Remediation and disinfection have been completed according to the city.

    The city notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of the spill, repair and remediation efforts conducted by City of Amarillo Wastewater Collections personnel.

