Texas Water approves over $98 million for water and wastewater projects

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved financial assistance totaling $98,724,653 for water and wastewater projects.

The approval for the financial assistance was announced on September 12, 2024.

The financial assistance contains funding for three wastewater projects totaling nearly $18 million.

The assistance also supplies funding for seven water system projects totaling over $63 million and two emerging contaminants projects totaling over $17 million.

Bandera County

TWDB approved $4,400,000 to the City of Bandera (Bandera County), consisting of $3,000,000 in financing and $1,400,000 in principle forgiveness, from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

The city will use the assistance for the planning, acquisition, and design of a wastewater system improvement project.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the city could save approximately $2,200,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

Austin County

TWDB also approved $1,895,000 to the New Ulm Water Supply Corporation (Austin County), consisting of $495,000 in financing and $1,400,000 in principal forgiveness, from the CWSRF).

The corporation will use the assistance for the design and construction of a wastewater treatment plant replacement project.

The corporation could save approximately $212,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

Houston County

Lastly, TWDB approved $11,663,500 to the City of Crockett (Houston County), consisting of $1,180,000 in financing, $3,135,000 in zero interest financing, and $7,348,500 in principal forgiveness, from the CWSRF.

The city will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a wastewater system project.

The city could save approximately $3,100,000 over the life of the loan by utilizing the CWSRF.