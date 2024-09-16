  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Texas Water approves over $98 million for water and wastewater projects

    Sept. 16, 2024
    The Texas Water Development Board approved financial assistance totaling $98,724,653 for water and wastewater projects.
    ID 329110910 © Mariohagen | Dreamstime.com
    66e4a1ce492640c669aae414 Dreamstime M 329110910

    The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved financial assistance totaling $98,724,653 for water and wastewater projects.

    The approval for the financial assistance was announced on September 12, 2024.

    The financial assistance contains funding for three wastewater projects totaling nearly $18 million.

    The assistance also supplies funding for seven water system projects totaling over $63 million and two emerging contaminants projects totaling over $17 million.

    Bandera County

    TWDB approved $4,400,000 to the City of Bandera (Bandera County), consisting of $3,000,000 in financing and $1,400,000 in principle forgiveness, from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

    The city will use the assistance for the planning, acquisition, and design of a wastewater system improvement project.

    In addition to the loan forgiveness, the city could save approximately $2,200,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

    Austin County

    TWDB also approved $1,895,000 to the New Ulm Water Supply Corporation (Austin County), consisting of $495,000 in financing and $1,400,000 in principal forgiveness, from the CWSRF).

    The corporation will use the assistance for the design and construction of a wastewater treatment plant replacement project.

    The corporation could save approximately $212,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

    Houston County

    Lastly, TWDB approved $11,663,500 to the City of Crockett (Houston County), consisting of $1,180,000 in financing, $3,135,000 in zero interest financing, and $7,348,500 in principal forgiveness, from the CWSRF.

    The city will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a wastewater system project.

    The city could save approximately $3,100,000 over the life of the loan by utilizing the CWSRF.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Get Utility Project Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Lightweight, durable fiberglass conduit provides engineering benefits, performance and drives savings for successful utility project outcomes.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.