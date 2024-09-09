Company effectively removes PFAS from biosolids

Stircor, a biosolid processing, drying and gasification provider, has developed and proven a process for removing Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from biosolid waste for U.S. municipalities.

The biochar, a lightweight black residue, consisting of carbon and ashes, remaining after the pyrolysis of biomas, and form of charcoal, resulting from Stircor’s proprietary drying and gasification process, was tested by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) accredited third party laboratory using EPA’s Method 1633.

Method 1633 includes 40 target analytes all of which were below the limit of detection.

Stircor’s biochar byproduct is PFAS-free, making it suitable for various applications, including agriculture, construction, energy, and waste treatment.

Additionally, the gasification process qualifies for carbon credits due to its contributions to carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas reduction.

In addition to developing a process for removing PFAS from biosolids the Stircor team and its carbon crediting and sustainability expert, Lincoln Day, have refined the process to obtain carbon credits for biochar and sustainable practices created by Stircor’s method.