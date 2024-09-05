  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Public urges Minnesota officials to bar 3M from releasing PFAS

    Sept. 5, 2024
    More than 35,000 individuals are calling on Minnesota officials to stop the release of PFAS from 3M.
    ID 135004257 © Daniel Thornberg | Dreamstime.com
    66d874c12d5194da5b705801 Dreamstime M 135004257

    More than 35,000 individuals are calling on the Minnesota Public Control Agency (MPCA) to prohibit 3M from discharging PFAS chemicals into the Mississippi River.

    Although 3M has pledged to get out of the PFAS business, according to an Environment America press release, a draft state permit would allow the manufacturing company to continue releasing some PFAS chemicals from its facility in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

    “The mighty Mississippi is no place for PFAS,” said Clean Water Director for Environment America John Rumpler, in a press release. “We urge Minnesota officials to protect the millions of Americans downstream who depend on this river from toxic forever chemicals.”

    Even at low levels PFAS are linked to a range of health problems, including kidney cancer, reproductive risks, reduced vaccine response and more.

    While the state draft permit does limit discharges of three common PFAS to near non-detectable levels, it would allow 3M to release large volumes of three other PFAS chemicals–PFBA, PFBS and PFHxA, which includes HFPO-DA and PFNA–which have been detected in 3M’s facility wastewater.

    Since 1947, 3M has operated its facility in Cottage Grove, where the groundwater has been contaminated with PFAS. The 3M facility releases up to 6 million gallons of wastewater and stormwater per day, and a recent investigation found 36 toxic substances in fish from the Mississippi Rier downstream of the 3M facility.

    In December 2022, 3M announced that it would end the manufacture of all PFAS. In 2023, the company entered a $10 billion settlement to resolve claims of PFAS contaminating drinking water.

    The comments submitted by Environment America Research and Policy Center came from activists in Minnesota and across the country at Environment America, Public Interest Research Groups (PIRG) and Environmental Action.

    The 3M permit marks the first time that Minnesota officials will set numeric limits for PFAS releases into waterways, setting a potential precedent for other permits.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has yet to set national pollution control standards for all PFAS, as urged by Environment America Research and Policy Center, PIRG and other groups.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Get Utility Project Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Lightweight, durable fiberglass conduit provides engineering benefits, performance and drives savings for successful utility project outcomes.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.