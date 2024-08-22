ADS acquires Orenco

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) announced on August 20, 2024, that their subsidiary company Infiltrator Water Technologies will acquire Orenco Systems, Inc.

The parties expect the transaction to close in the company’s third quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to closing conditions.

“Orenco accelerates the company’s growth in the advanced wastewater treatment space, opening up new opportunities in a highly fragmented and fast-growing segment of onsite septic wastewater,” said Scott Barbour, president and chief executive officer, in a press release.

“This acquisition is a great strategic fit for the infiltrator business. The enhanced portfolio of complementary solutions combined with the broader sales force, geographic reach and distribution footprint will drive further penetration in this attractive segment,” said Barbour. “We look forward to working with the Orenco team to continue building on both companies’ strengths to deliver exceptional products and services to customers.”

ADS provides innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic water industry.

Orenco is a manufacturer of advanced onsite septic wastewater treatment products serving residential and non-residential end markets.

A press release states some benefits of combining the two companies including establishing a premier provider of advanced wastewater treatment systems, an opportunity to accelerate engineering and collaborate, and ability to scale.

The two companies will look to create innovative water management solutions that preserve water.