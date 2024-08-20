Colorado wastewater treatment plant begins installation of solar array

Construction is underway on the town of Eagle’s new 749-kilowatt solar array at its Colorado wastewater treatment and lower basin water treatment facilities.

The project is expected to offset 1,284,472 pounds of carbon emissions annually. This reduction is equivalent to removing 112 vehicles from the road or 56 homes from the power grid.

The solar array will generate approximately 1,115,380 kilowatt-hours of energy annually.

In 2021, the Eagle Town Council set goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2028 for the town’s operations and by 2030 for the broader community. According to Kira Koppel, the towns sustainability specialist, the new solar array is just one of many projects the town is advancing to achieve these goals.

The town received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs Energy Assistance fund project. The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

Koppel stated in a press release that the treatment facilities consume the most energy among all the town buildings. She noted the new solar array will allow most of the facilities’ electric needs to be generated or offset by a fully renewable source.

While electricity from the grid and natural gas will provide the remaining facility needs, the array will establish a lasting, zero-emissions energy source for the town.