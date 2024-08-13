Edenton, North Carolina, spills 33,000 gallons of untreated wastewater

The town of Edenton, North Carolina, announced on August 11, 2024, a discharge of untreated wastewater from their collection system on August 10, 2024.

An estimated 33,000 gallons of wastewater spilled for approximately 1 hour due to heavy rainfall and flash flood conditions.

An estimated 9,000 gallons were discharged at the 200-300 blocks of East Water Street into Queen Anne Creek.

As estimated 6,000 gallons were discharged at the 400-1100 blocks of North Broad Street into Filbert’s Creek, 9,000 gallons were discharged at the 0-700 blocks od North Granville Street into Filbert’s Creek, and an estimated 9,000 gallons were discharged at the 100-300 blocks of West Queen Street into Filbert’s Creek.

The untreated wastewater was discharged via the Queen Anne Creek and Filbert’s Creek tributaries to Edenton Bay.

The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality was notified on August 11, 2024, and is reviewing the matter.