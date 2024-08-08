Georgia reports major spill of 11.12 million gallons of wastewater

The city of Hinesville, Georgia, reported a major wastewater spill on August 5, 2024.

The spill totaled 11.12 million gallons of partially treated wastewater according to the City’s press release and occurred at the Fort Stewart Water Pollution Control Plant.

The facility discharges to an Unnamed Tributary leading to Taylor’s Creek.

On the day of the spill the city reported that total suspended solids leaving the facility were 66mg/l exceeding the spill threshold of 25mg/l set by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

The spill was due to stormwater entering the collection system during an excessive rainfall event. The rainfall comes as hurricane Debby made landfall along the southeast U.S.

Georgia EPD, Fort Stewart Environmental and the Liberty County Health Department have all been notified of the spill.

The city of Hinesville is the largest city in Liberty County, and serves more than 35,000 residents.