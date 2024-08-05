118 Washington wastewater treatment plants receive Ecology award

The state of Washington has over 300 wastewater treatment plants that play a critical role in protecting water quality in rivers, lakes and Puget Sound.

These complex facilities deal with everything homes and businesses flush down the drain.

Each year, the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) honors some of these wastewater treatment plants with the agency’s Outstanding Performance Award for achieving excellent compliance with their water quality permits.

To determine the awardees, Ecology evaluated wastewater treatment plants on permit conditions such as regularly meeting numeric effluent limits, conducting monitoring and reporting data as required.

Ecology is recognizing 118 facilities for their operations in 2023. Listed below are a few of the award highlights:

Facilities recognized for the first time:

Basin City Mobile Home Park Wastewater Treatment Facility

Fairchild Mobile Home Community Wastewater Treatment Plant

Farmington Wastewater Treatment Facility

Tekoa Wastewater Treatment Facility

Walla Walla Water District No. 2 Wastewater Treatment Facility

Warden Water Reclamation Facility

Facilities receiving their fifth consecutive award:

Sunnyside Wastewater Treatment Facility

Alder Lake Park Wastewater Treatment Plant

Alderbrook Resort & Spa Wastewater Treatment Plant

North Bonneville Wastewater Treatment Plant

Satsop Business Park Wastewater Treatment Plant

Sequim Water Reclamation Facility

Everson Wastewater Treatment Plant

Kitsap County Sewer District #7 Wastewater Treatment Plant

Crescent Bar Wastewater Treatment Facility

Clarkston Wastewater Treatment Plant

Facilities receiving their 15th consecutive award:

Newhalem Wastewater Treatment Plant

Wishram Wastewater Treatment Plant

Facilities that have been recognized at least 20 times:

Chambers Creek

Discovery Clean Water Alliance Salmon Creek

Eatonville

Lake Mayfield

Manchester

Vancouver Marine Park

Newhalem

Port Townsend

Vancouver Westside

The full list of recipients can be found here.